Ukraine: Vladimir Putin blames other countries for Ukraine invasion

At a big ceremony to remember the end of the Second World War, the Russian President has blamed the countries supporting Ukraine for the war going on there right now.

Vladimir Putin said troops and volunteers in the eastern Ukrainian Donbas region were "fighting for the motherland, its future" and he accused the US and western European countries of preparing for an "invasion of our land".

Mr Putin was speaking at the annual parade on Russian capital Moscow's Red Square, which marks the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

He called Nato group of countries "an obvious threat" to Russia and claimed that the Russian invasion had been necessary and the "right decision".

BBC Russia expert Steve Rosenberg said: "The Kremlin leader repeated his frequently voiced justification for attacking Ukraine: an argument that appears to blame everyone but Russia for what's happening.

"He criticised (as usual) America, Nato and the government in Kyiv, claiming that their actions had put the security of Russia itself in danger."

Different versions about what's happening

Most people in Russia are being told a different version of the war in Ukraine than people elsewhere the world.

In Russia, what's happening in Ukraine isn't called a war but a "special military operation" and leaders say it's taking place to protect Russians in Ukraine.

The TV news only reports what the government says and it's even against the law to report what the government calls "false information" about what the Russian army is doing.

In practice this means reporters would be punished for reporting anything that doesn't match the Russian government's version of events.

It's hard to know what people think in private but there are often organised public shows of support for what Russia is doing, which has included schools having special events and art displays showing support for the Russian army.

Online, most independent news websites are blocked or restricted, and so are Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.