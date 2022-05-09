Baby ducks saved by quacking noises on phone!

RSPCA Cymru The five rescued ducklings are all doing well

It might sound quackers - but five ducklings have been rescued from a storm drain after being temped out by officers playing duck sounds on their mobile phones!

The baby ducks - which are thought to be around a week old - were trapped as they tried to follow their mother across a road in Pontypridd in South Wales.

They fell into the drain where they disappeared from sight...until officers came up with the idea of playing duck noises to help bring them back!

The birds are now being looked after by a wildlife charity until they're old enough to be released.

What happened?

RSPCA Cymru The duckling rescue mission took local firemen and the RSPCA two hours to complete

While the mother duck and some of her babies managed to safely cross the road, five of her ducklings fell into the drain and disappeared from view.

The incident was seen by a nearby motorist who called the animal charity - the RSPCA - for help.

A crew from the local fire station were also called to lift the heavy drain.

RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels said: "These sorts of rescues take time and require patience because the ducklings can disappear along connecting side pipes, which is what they kept doing."

Did you know? Ducks can live in both fresh water and sea water - and can be found around the world on every continent except for Antarctica!

However, they finally were lured out when officers played duck noises to them on their phones.

"We got out our mobile phones and started playing duck sounds to try and entice them back into the main chamber where I could reach them," Sophie added.

"We were there for a good couple of hours, but the firefighters were absolutely determined to get them all out."

All the ducklings were rescued unharmed and left with nothing more than a few ruffled feathers!

The animals will stay in RSPCA care before being transported to a local wildlife charity, where they will remain until they are old enough to be released.