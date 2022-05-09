Elephant conservation: New efforts to protect forest elephants in Gabon

AMAURY HAUCHARD/AFP/GETTY

New conservation efforts are being introduced to protect African forest elephants in Gabon.

The critically endangered elephants also play a key role in protecting rainforests, which are important wildlife habitats and good for storing carbon - which is important for the world's climate.

Officials in Gabon, central Africa, plan to introduce protected areas, sustainable forestry to boost ecotourism and install electric fences to keep the elephants away from farms and crops.

Getty Images

It is estimated there are 95,000 African forest elephants in Gabon, according to a survey by Gabon's National Parks Agency (ANPN) and Wildlife Conservation.

This number is higher than they thought, as the species' numbers had gone down over the years because of poaching for ivory and habitat loss.

Research found that about 60-70% of the world's African forest elephants live in Gabon, where they are found across 90% of the country.

Why do the elephants help the environment?

AMAURY HAUCHARD/AFP/GETTY

Omer Ntougou, from the ANPN, said the elephants, as well as gorillas and chimps, are the most important animals for protecting the habitat as they eat fruit and spread the seeds for new trees in their poo as they move through the rainforest.

He described the elephants as "the first planter of the forest", and added: "If the elephant disappears, the forest will disappear."

It's very important for biodiversity, we're explaining to local people that if you kill elephants, you will kill the forest 20 or 30 years or a century later." Omer Ntougou , Gabon National Parks Agency

The forest, which covers 88% of Gabon, is also important for storing carbon and provides resources such as timber and traditional medicines.

Measures being introduced

Getty Images

Sustainable forestry

The Gabon government have introduced laws on sustainable forestry and say they have achieved nearly zero deforestation.

The country's 13 national parks make up protected areas covering 22% of the country's land, with plans to increase that to 30% by 2030.

Boost ecotourism

STEEVE JORDAN/AFP A young silverback gorilla sits on its parent's back in Loango National Park, Gabon

In one national park, Loango, which is made up of forest, savannah, beaches and lagoons, there are plans to boost ecotourism.

They are encouraging people to travel to see the forest elephants or maybe do gorilla trekking.

This can provide local people with money and jobs, so they benefit from conservation rather than killing wildlife.

Fences

Space for Giants/PA Wire Electric fences are being installed to protect farms from elephants

UK Kenya-based charity Space for Giants has begun installing single-wire fences which are powered by solar panels and batteries.

These will help reduce the conflict between rural farmers and elephants and will keep the animals out of an area.

WWF's African forest elephant coordinator, Dr Thomas Breuer, said that local people must be "at the heart of conservation work, with a continued focus on helping them co-exist with elephants, particularly outside protected areas."

"This will be more successful if we recognise the considerable value that forest elephants bring to the ecosystem by increasing biodiversity as they disperse seeds and nutrients, helping to lock in carbon."