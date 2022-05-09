Bafta TV Awards 2022: Strictly, Ant & Dec and Big Zuu win prizes

EPA Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice collected the viewer-voted Must-See Moment Award for Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing, Ant & Dec and chef Big Zuu were some of the big winners at this year's Bafta TV Awards.

Strictly won the Must-See Moment prize for Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice's routine in which the music was silenced as a tribute to the deaf community.

It was the only prize of the night voted for by the public.

The other winners at the British television industry's biggest awards ceremony included game show The Chase, Gogglebox and Scottish comedian Sir Billy Connolly, who was given the special Bafta fellowship prize.

'We're going to try and get you'

PA Media Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway was named best entertainment programme

The night's first prize, best entertainment programme, went to Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - a show which has recently got back to doing celebrity pranks after some time off during Covid restrictions.

The most recent series saw the pair use a bulldozer to drop a huge pile of soil on TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson's car. And, the duo say, he definitely won't be the last.

"We can't tell you who," says Dec, "but we've got a hit list. Jeremy Clarkson was on the list for about eight years before we got him.

"So we have got a list of people and we're slowly working our way through. There are a few people here tonight actually who are on the list and we've made inroads into getting. It's quite strange to see them and go 'Oh hi! How are you?!' while thinking 'We're going to try and get you'.

Big Zuu beats McIntyre and Norton

PA Media Big Zuu celebrated his Bafta victories with co-stars Tubsey and Hyder

Chef and rapper Big Zuu beat TV stars Graham Norton and Michael McIntyre to the prize for best entertainment performance.

His Big Eats TV series, which is shown on the Dave channel, won the features award.

In Big Zuu's Big Eats, the chef and his friends Tubsey and Hyder cook for different celebrities.

Describing how their families had been immigrants to the UK, he told the audience in his acceptance speech: "Representation is so important.

"Growing up, there weren't many chefs or people that looked like me on telly. And now, there's young people watching us doing our ting."