Ukraine: 'The only hope I have is that it will end soon'

More than eleven million Ukrainian people have now left their homes as the war in the country continues, according to the United Nations.

Some have moved to different areas in Ukraine, while others have fled to different countries for safety.

Many people want to go back to Ukraine as soon as they can, but until that's possible they're relying on other countries - such as the UK - for help.

Jenny has travelled to Poland to meet four children from across Ukraine hoping to come to the UK, making the journey to find a new life.