Women's Super League: Chelsea win historic third title in a row

Last updated at 07:00
Chelsea have won a historic third Women's Super League (WSL) title in a row with victory over Manchester United on the final day of the season.

Striker Sam Kerr scored two amazing goals in the second half as Chelsea came from behind to win 4-2.

Chelsea, who won the league by a point over second-placed Arsenal, knew a win would give them the title.

It is the first time in WSL history that a club has won the title three seasons in a row.

Chelsea boss Hayes continues trophy collection
Chelsea lift trophyReuters

Chelsea have been the best team in English women's football in the last few years with manager Emma Hayes having now won six WSL titles during her time as boss.

She also won Fifa Coach of the Year in January.

But Hayes and Chelsea still have their eyes on one more trophy this season.

They will take on Manchester City in next Sunday's FA Cup final at Wembley.

