Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa announced as the new Doctor

Last updated at 12:32
Ncuti GatwaAxelle/Bauer-Griffin
Ncuti has received three Bafta nominations for his acting on Netflix shows

Ever since Jodie Whittaker announced she was leaving the role we've been guessing who the new Doctor might be - and now we know: Ncuti Gatwa!

The news broke on social media on Sunday morning from the Doctor Who Twitter account, with a post that said: "The future is here! Ncuti Gatwa is the Doctor".

Ncuit is a Rwandan-Scottish actor who has received three Bafta nominations and a Bafta Scotland Award for Best Actor in Television.

He said "There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared.

"This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same."

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa

If you're a Horrible Histories fan you might well have seen Ncuti's face before. He played Timidius in Horrible Histories: The Movie back in 2019. He's also set to have a part in the new Barbie film starring Margot Robbie.

Russell T. Davies said Ncuti was an obvious choice for him, saying "Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars."

He added: "Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!"

With the last of the special episodes set to be shown in the Autumn it look like this is when we'll be able to see Ncuti's first onscreen appearance in the role.

What do you think of the news? Who is your favourite Doctor? Let us know in the comments.

Jodie Whittaker became the first female to play the Doctor in 2018

