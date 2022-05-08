Eurovision 2022: All you need to know about the competition

Eurovision The competition is taking place in Italy this year after Maneskin won in 2021

It's Eurovision time again! Fans of the competition have two semi-finals and a final to look forward to, ahead on the grand final on Saturday 15 March.

This year the competition is being hosted by the city of Turin in Italy, thanks to the Italian pop band Måneskin, who won the competition back in 2021.

This is the first time the competition has been hosted by the country in more than 30 years.

Città di Torino The beautiful Italian city of Turin is often referred to as Italy's fourth city

More than 40 countries will be taking part, but one name we won't be seeing is Russia, after it was banned following the invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. People living in Russia will also be unable to vote for any of the entries.

Israel also won't be seen performing at Italy's PalaOlimpico arena after the country said their entrant, Michael Ben David, will not travel due to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs strike. He may instead perform his act remotely.

How does the competition work?

EBU The PalaOlimpico is the largest indoor arena in Italy and was built in 2005 in advance to host the Ice Hockey during the 2006 Winter Olympics

There will be two semi-finals on Tuesday and Thursday with a total of 35 acts competing for 20 sought after spots in the final!

On Tuesday 10 May 17 acts, including those from Switzerland, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Iceland will be trying to secure one of the first 10 spots. France and Italy will be sitting on the judging panel.

Then on Thursday 12 May another 18 acts will take to the stage! Among them will be Israel, Serbia, Australia, Malta and Ireland. This time round Germany, Spain and UK will be having their say on who the think should go through.

The 20 qualifying semi-finalists are joined by the big five - France, Italy, Germany, Spain and UK - who don't have to go through the qualifying stages of the competition.

This is because these countries pay the most money to the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) which organises the annual contest.

Who will win?

EBU / ANDRES PUTTING

Ukraine are the firm favourites to win this year. Their act is Kalush Orchestra, a band that blends traditional folk and hip-hop who will be performing a song called Stefania, which has become an anthem in their home country.

Since the war started men aged between 18 and 60 haven't been allowed to leave the country but the six-person band has given special permission to travel to Eurovision to perform, although one band member is staying in Ukraine to fight.

EBU / NATHAN REINDS

Another favourite is Sweden, who will be sending singer Cornelia Jakobs with her song Hold Me Closer.

Another two to watch could be Italy and Spain, but fans think the competition could be anyone's game.

Who is representing the United Kingdom?

EBU/Corrine Cumming

Sam Ryder will be representing the UK in the contest with his song Space Man, and many people think he will give the UK a chance to get a much better result than it has in recent years.

The TikTok's star's song is already popular and the UK is currently the fourth favourite to win, although there is always the worry that Sam could finish last, as was the case for the UK last year.

Where can I watch it?

The semi-finals that are taking place on Tuesday, May 10, and Thursday, May 12, will be broadcast on BBC Three and be available on BBC iPlayer.

The Grand Final on Saturday, May 14, will start at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.