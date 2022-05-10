play
Watch Newsround

Education Secretary ‘heartbroken’ by sexism in Parliament

England’s Education Secretary has said he is ‘heartbroken’ by the behaviour of some politicians in Parliament.

Presenter Ricky Boleto told Nadhim Zahawi that many children had commented on the Newsround website after reading about sexist behaviour among politicians.

The Education Secretary said: “I am heartbroken that adults that should be role models in Parliament are not being that, they’re not behaving correctly.”

He went on to say that the speaker Lindsay Hoyle, who makes sure rules are followed in the House of Commons is looking into the concerns.

“I apologise to all the children who are watching us today or who’ve been writing in to you if they feel let down by some of the adults around them especially high profile politicians,” he added.

Watch more videos

Education Secretary ‘heartbroken’ by sexism in Parliament
Video

Education Secretary ‘heartbroken’ by sexism in Parliament

Ukraine: Advice if you're upset by the news
Video

Ukraine: Advice if you're upset by the news

BSL: Kids campaigning for sign language law change
Video

BSL: Kids campaigning for sign language law change

What is Press Pack and how do I take part?
Video

What is Press Pack and how do I take part?

The BIG Question - Why do humans laugh?
Video

The BIG Question - Why do humans laugh?

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world
Video

Your Planet: Environmental news from around the world

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Children in England missing school because of toothache
Video

Children in England missing school because of toothache

How to spot misleading stories online about Ukraine crisis
Video

How to spot misleading stories online about Ukraine crisis

'Ewe' fancy swapping the classroom for a farm?
Video

'Ewe' fancy swapping the classroom for a farm?

London Lions: We need more girls playing basketball
Video

London Lions: We need more girls playing basketball

'Food waste can help the planet IF we use it properly!'
Video

'Food waste can help the planet IF we use it properly!'

Top Stories

percy-jackson-cast.

Grover and Annabeth cast in Percy Jackson TV show

comments
Sir Keir Starmer

Labour Party leader: 'I'll quit if fined over lockdown rules'

comments
Deforestation in the Amazon

Amazon deforestation hits new record

comments
Newsround Home