England’s Education Secretary has said he is ‘heartbroken’ by the behaviour of some politicians in Parliament.

Presenter Ricky Boleto told Nadhim Zahawi that many children had commented on the Newsround website after reading about sexist behaviour among politicians.

The Education Secretary said: “I am heartbroken that adults that should be role models in Parliament are not being that, they’re not behaving correctly.”

He went on to say that the speaker Lindsay Hoyle, who makes sure rules are followed in the House of Commons is looking into the concerns.

“I apologise to all the children who are watching us today or who’ve been writing in to you if they feel let down by some of the adults around them especially high profile politicians,” he added.