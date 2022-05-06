play
Police investigate possible lockdown rule breaking by Labour leader

Last updated at 14:16
Sir Keir Starmer.Getty Images

Police are investigating whether Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour party, broke Covid lockdown rules.

The investigation relates to a meeting in another Labour politician's office in Durham on 30 April 2021 where Sir Keir was pictured drinking from a bottle of beer.

At the time coronavirus restrictions meant people were not allowed to socialise with others indoors, outside of their own household or support bubble.

The Labour leader was initially cleared by the local police of breaking any laws, but Durham Police said it had since received "significant new information" and had delayed announcing the investigation until after Thursday's local elections.

Labour has insisted no rules were broken.

Sir Keir Starmer was celebrating local election results in Carlisle.Getty Images
Sir Keir Starmer was celebrating local election results in Carlisle when news of the investigation broke

A Durham Police spokesperson said an "assessment" of whether lockdown rule breach had been broken was carried out earlier this year,

They added: "At that time, it was concluded that no offence had been established and therefore no further action would be taken.

"Following the receipt of significant new information over recent days, Durham Constabulary has reviewed that position and now, following the conclusion of the pre-election period, we can confirm that an investigation into potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations relating to this gathering is now being conducted."

The investigation comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were fined by the Metropolitan Police for attending a birthday party for the PM in Downing Street as part of an investigation into 12 gatherings across government buildings during the pandemic.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Why do the government keep on breaking the law

  • Oh for goodness sake not ANOTHER one. Why are ppl so so so stupid!!?? This is annoying me so much and actually making me quite upset because me and my friend had a huge argument after lockdown, where some pretty horrible things were said to me, but if there wasn't the rules it would not have happened. They however were partying, having drinks and whatnot. I don't get how they could be so ridiculous.

    • dogsarecute replied:
      Yes I lost friends during lockdown but I think I would've still lost them even if it didn't happen

  • Sorry if I sound silly but I didn't know he was part of labour I thought he was part of conservatives😭

    • HorseGirl replied:
      😂😭

  • So many leaders have broken lockdown rules that they created!

  • Well not every mp who is labour broke the rules.
    But seriously, Keir Starmer, I thought you knew better!

    [Edited by Moderator]

  • When Boris broke the rules, he said Britain needed a better politician (him). If he's broken rules as well, who's the better politician?

    • redapples replied:
      honestly no idea now

  • All this is very confusing 😩
    Disappointed that he broke the rules though I thought he was better than this?!
    So many people broke the rules but the government breaking it is even more bad😢
    We stayed home while they had fun time, I liked staying home but shouldn't mean people can break rule😕 The government should set example not go back on words 😢 If there is any more in the future they better stick too there own rules🙄Im still not disliking them but im not liking them either but that doesn't mean I agree with what they did they should know better and I hope they learn from there mistakes

    • swimming_dolphins replied:
      I agree!!

  • I am exactly getting really annoyed now. Both our main leaders have broken rules. COME ON

    • Queen Sophie replied:
      *actually

  • What is it with the politicians breaking rules?!

    • Wolf2011 replied:
      Exactly

