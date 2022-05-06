Police investigate possible lockdown rule breaking by Labour leader

Police are investigating whether Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour party, broke Covid lockdown rules.
The investigation relates to a meeting in another Labour politician's office in Durham on 30 April 2021 where Sir Keir was pictured drinking from a bottle of beer.
At the time coronavirus restrictions meant people were not allowed to socialise with others indoors, outside of their own household or support bubble.
The Labour leader was initially cleared by the local police of breaking any laws, but Durham Police said it had since received "significant new information" and had delayed announcing the investigation until after Thursday's local elections.
Labour has insisted no rules were broken.
A Durham Police spokesperson said an "assessment" of whether lockdown rule breach had been broken was carried out earlier this year,
They added: "At that time, it was concluded that no offence had been established and therefore no further action would be taken.
"Following the receipt of significant new information over recent days, Durham Constabulary has reviewed that position and now, following the conclusion of the pre-election period, we can confirm that an investigation into potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations relating to this gathering is now being conducted."
The investigation comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were fined by the Metropolitan Police for attending a birthday party for the PM in Downing Street as part of an investigation into 12 gatherings across government buildings during the pandemic.
But seriously, Keir Starmer, I thought you knew better!
Disappointed that he broke the rules though I thought he was better than this?!
So many people broke the rules but the government breaking it is even more bad😢
We stayed home while they had fun time, I liked staying home but shouldn't mean people can break rule😕 The government should set example not go back on words 😢 If there is any more in the future they better stick too there own rules🙄Im still not disliking them but im not liking them either but that doesn't mean I agree with what they did they should know better and I hope they learn from there mistakes
