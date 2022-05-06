Police investigate possible lockdown rule breaking by Labour leader

Getty Images

Police are investigating whether Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour party, broke Covid lockdown rules.

The investigation relates to a meeting in another Labour politician's office in Durham on 30 April 2021 where Sir Keir was pictured drinking from a bottle of beer.

At the time coronavirus restrictions meant people were not allowed to socialise with others indoors, outside of their own household or support bubble.

The Labour leader was initially cleared by the local police of breaking any laws, but Durham Police said it had since received "significant new information" and had delayed announcing the investigation until after Thursday's local elections.

Labour has insisted no rules were broken.

Getty Images Sir Keir Starmer was celebrating local election results in Carlisle when news of the investigation broke

A Durham Police spokesperson said an "assessment" of whether lockdown rule breach had been broken was carried out earlier this year,

They added: "At that time, it was concluded that no offence had been established and therefore no further action would be taken.

"Following the receipt of significant new information over recent days, Durham Constabulary has reviewed that position and now, following the conclusion of the pre-election period, we can confirm that an investigation into potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations relating to this gathering is now being conducted."

The investigation comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were fined by the Metropolitan Police for attending a birthday party for the PM in Downing Street as part of an investigation into 12 gatherings across government buildings during the pandemic.