12-year-old camper receives British Empire Medal

Last updated at 12:37
Max is one of the youngest holders of a BEM

A 12-year-old boy has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity.

Max, who is from Devon, has spent the last two years camping outside and has managed to raise nearly £800,000 for the North Devon Hospice.

He was inspired to take on the mammoth challenge in honour of his friend and neighbour Rick who sadly passed away from cancer.

Before he died, Rick gave Max a tent, and told him to "go have an adventure".

Max has camped outside every day since 29 March 2020 and he even organised a worldwide camp-out for children to celebrate overcoming a year of Covid.

The fundraiser received his special award at the Royal Marines base at Lympstone in Devon and he's now become one of the youngest holders of a BEM.

Max has been camping outside since March 2020

"It's been a great adventure. I've not regretted any part of it," he said during a BBC Radio Devon interview.

His mum Rachael said she was "incredibly proud" of her son's achievements.

"He has been out there in all weathers and just won't come in," she said.

Despite all the incredible things he's managed to achieve so far, Max is showing no signs of sleeping inside any time soon!

"As long as he is enjoying it I think we need to just let him do his thing," his mum said.

