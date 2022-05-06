play
Bafta TV Awards 2022: What have been your telly best bits?

Last updated at 12:25
man cleaning bafta awardGetty Images

It's the Bafta TV Awards on Sunday night.

Lots of the celebs will be out at the British Academy of Film and TV Awards (Bafta) in their finest clothes - all hoping to pick up an award.

But which of the biggest shows has been the best thing you've seen this year?

We've picked out some of the nominees so you can have your say - you get three votes so use them wisely. If you want to give a shout of for something else - leave us a comment below!

If you cannot see this vote, click here.

