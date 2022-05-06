Percy Jackson: Grover and Annabeth cast in new Disney+ series

Disney/getty Let's go Camp Half-Blood! (Left to Right) Leah, Walker and Aryan will star as the main trio in the new series

Percy Jackson fans get ready to meet Annabeth and Grover!

The actors who will be playing Percy's best friends in the upcoming Disney+ tv series Percy Jackson and the Olympians have been revealed.

Annabeth will be played by Leah Sava Jeffries, and Grover will be played by Aryan Simhadri.

Last month it was revealed that Walker Scobell would be playing Percy in the new series - so with this latest reveal the main trio is complete!

The new show is based on the five-part book series written by author Rick Riordan, which have sold millions of copies all over the world.

The books are about the adventures of the demigod children of Greek gods and goddesses, who go to a summer camp called Camp Half-Blood, and takes place in a world where Greek myths are real.

Tell me more about Aryan

Getty Images

Aryan Simhadri has just turned 16-years-old and will be playing Grover, who is Percy's best friend and a satyr, meaning that he is half boy, half goat.

Speaking about Aryan's audition, author Rick Riordan said: "Aryan won our hearts. He had me laughing out loud with his delivery and timing. He has a mixture of sweetness, humour and internal toughness that is perfect for our favourite satyr."

"Grover has some big flying shoes to fill, but Aryan is exactly the right guy for the job. He and Walker already have a great dynamic together. And the visual magic we will be using to give Aryan his satyr's goat legs is next-level stuff." he said.

Tell me more about Leah

Disney

Leah Sava Jeffries, who is 12-years-old, will be playing Annabeth in the series, who is the daughter of the Greek goddess of wisdom and war - Athena.

Speaking about Leah, Rick said: "She is a brilliant actor who can break our hearts, make us laugh, and have us cheering for her all in the same scene."

"Leah is exactly the way I imagined Annabeth in the books: smart, strong and courageous, a true daughter of Athena who has zero patience for the foolishness of a certain Seaweed Brain."

"Watching her act with Walker and Aryan, I saw Annabeth Chase come to life. As soon as you see her on the screen, you will know what I mean. The Wise Girl has arrived!" he said.

Disney Rick welcomed the actors on set this week

Filming on the new TV series will begin this summer in Vancouver in Canada.

The three actors met for the first time together this week and were welcomed onto the set at the filming studios by Rick Riordan.

"We have a lot of hard work ahead of us, but also a lot of fun. I cannot wait to get started!" said Rick.

"Please help me welcome Walker, Aryan and Leah to the Percy Jackson universe. I promise that they will do you proud!" he said.