Rangers beat Leipzig to make it to Europa League final

Glasgow Rangers have beaten RB Leipzig to bag themselves a place in the Europa League final.

The Scottish side beat the German team 3 -1 with the final goal landing in the last 10 minutes of play.

"It's very hard to find the words. It's been an amazing night," said Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst.

Rangers will now go on to play Eintracht Frankfurt - who knocked out West Ham - on Wednesday 18 May in their first European cup final in 14 years.

Glen Kamara netted the first two goals for the Scottish side, with the final goal coming from midfielder John Lundstram.

"I can't put it into words." said Lundstram "I came in with a good feeling, look at the place, but to actually go out and do it, I can't put it into words.

"We've been through so many ups and downs this season but to come through it and reach a Europa League final, wow." he said.

If Rangers win the Europa League, it'll be the club's first European trophy for 50 years.

The final match will take place in the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in Seville, Spain.

End of the line for West Ham

Reuters West Ham and England star Declan Rice reacts as his team lose

It wasn't such good news for English Premier League side West Ham.

They were also looking to book their place in the final but lost to Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 on the night and 3-1 over the home and away matches.

Defender Aaron Cresswell and manager David Moyes were both sent off - Moyes after asking for the ball back from a ball boy before blasting it back in their direction.