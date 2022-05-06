UK elections: Votes being counted around the UK

Reuters Votes will be counted around the UK in the coming hours

There were important elections yesterday in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales and today the votes are being counted.

Local elections offer voters the chance to have their say on what's going on in their area and they are also an opportunity for people to have their say on other issues such as the rising cost of living, the war in Ukraine and the arguments over lockdown parties.

They've been counting the votes overnight in some parts of England but in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland the counting starts this morning, so results won't come in until later on.

So far, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party has got fewer votes in some areas of England than last time around and has lost control in some areas.

England

Reuters PM Boris Johnson took his dog with him when he went to vote

In England, more than 4,000 councillors in 146 councils are up for election in major cities. South Yorkshire will also be voting for a regional mayor and 1,000 parish councils will be electing about 10,000 councillors.

So far it's been a disappointing night for Boris Johnson's Conservative Party but not as bad as some of his supporters feared.

The Conservatives have won fewer seats than they did last time and so far they've lost control of some cities and areas they were in charge of.

Their big political rivals, the Labour Party, have gained votes - especially in parts of London - and are now in charge in some areas for the first time in many years.

The Liberal Democrat Party and the Green Party also say they are pleased with how many people have been voting for them.

Northern Ireland

AFP/Getty Images Stormont is the home of the Northern Ireland Assembly

Ninety members of the Northern Ireland legislative assembly (MLAs) need to be elected in the vote.

The counting of the votes will begin on Friday morning.

Scotland

PA A voter puts their ballot paper into a ballot box

Voting has taken place for all 32 Scottish councils, with a total of 1,227 councillors to be elected across the country.

The counting of the votes here will also begin on Friday morning.

Wales

Getty Images

Welsh voters have been to vote for their local councillors.

There are 22 councils in Wales, with a total of 1,234 seats up for grabs.

Again the counting of the votes from these elections will begin on Friday morning.