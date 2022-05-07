Sinn Féin on course to make history as the largest party in Northern Ireland

Pacemaker Vote counting is continuing in Northern Ireland on Saturday

Sinn Féin is on course to become the largest party in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Sinn Féin wants Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to become one country - and this is the first time ever that a party which believes this has won an election in Northern Ireland.

How does the Northern Ireland Assembly work?

Stormont is the home of the Northern Ireland government

On Thursday 5 May adults in Northern Ireland voted to elect politicians, called Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), to the Northern Ireland Assembly which sits in Stormont in Belfast.

The Northern Ireland Assembly has 90 seats that can be won by politicians representing different parties in an election.

The parties winning the most seats come together to form the Executive which is Northern Ireland's devolved government - it has control over things like health and education decisions.

Unlike other parts of the UK where one political party governs alone if they win the most seats, in Northern Ireland the government has to be two political parties working together, called a coalition.

The two parties must represent different political designations which are either 'unionist', 'nationalist' or 'other'.

The leaders of the two largest parties of different designations share power of the Executive Office.

The largest party can nominate someone to the position of First Minister while the deputy First Minister is nominated by the second largest party. Despite the names, the roles are equal.

Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin is set to replace the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) as the largest party in the Assembly.

Sinn Féin is a nationalist party that wants a united Ireland, where Northern Ireland would no longer be a part of the UK and joins the Republic of Ireland to become one country.

Sinn Féin hasn't said whether there will be a vote on a united Ireland, but it's the first time in Northern Ireland's history that a nationalist party has become the largest in the country's Assembly.

The second largest party, the DUP, is a unionist party which wants Northern Ireland to remain part of the UK.

Will an Executive be formed?

Getty Images In February 2022, Paul Givan, Northern Ireland's First Minister resigned over part of the Brexit deal known as the Northern Ireland Protocol

The chance of a power-sharing government between Sinn Féin and the DUP is very slim.

That's because the DUP has said it will be staying out of the Executive unless something called the Northern Ireland Protocol - a part of the Brexit deal to do with trade between the Britain, Northern Ireland the Republic of Ireland and the European Union (EU) - is scrapped.

Northern Ireland was already without a fully functioning Executive when it went into these elections.

On 3 February 2022, the DUP's Paul Givan resigned his position as First Minister in protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Rules in Northern Ireland mean you can't have one political party in charge without the other, so Sinn Féin's deputy First Minister, Michelle O'Neill, was also forced to resign.

Brexit, the border and the Northern Ireland Protocol

The Irish border is a sensitive issue because of the history of Northern Ireland.

In 1998, the Good Friday Agreement, which brought peace to that part of the UK, included the removal of visible signs of the border on the island.

The Northern Ireland Protocol aims to avoid what is known as a 'hard border' where there would be lot of checks when crossing from one country into the other. Something which would go against what was outlined in the Good Friday Agreement.

When both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland were part of the European Union, they automatically followed the same EU trade rules, which meant no checks on goods crossing the border were needed.

But a new arrangement was required after Northern Ireland (along with the rest of the UK) left the EU because of Brexit.

The Northern Ireland Protocol aims to continue the ease in which products can move between the Republic of Ireland, which is still in the European Union, into Northern Ireland which is part of the UK.

And, although the Northern Ireland Protocol makes it easier to move products across the Irish border, it means there are now new, stricter checks on goods crossing the Irish sea, entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

The DUP was in favour of Brexit, but doesn't agree with the Northern Ireland Protocol because it says it creates a barrier between Northern Ireland and Great Britain and that the country shouldn't have different rules to the rest of the UK.