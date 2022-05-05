'I want to play at the Cerebral Palsy World Cup one day!'

England and Northern Ireland are currently playing in the Cerebral Palsy World Cup in Spain.

Cerebral Palsy is a brain condition that affects different parts of the body.

Fifteen-year-old Bryan has cerebral palsy which affects his balance and coordination. He plays cerebral palsy football for CP United in Manchester and is an ambassador for the sport.

Newsround met up with Bryan and his teammates during a training session where he explained how CP football works and says that he hopes to play in a CP World Cup with England when he's old enough.