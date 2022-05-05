A Great Dane has been named the world's tallest dog!

Guinness World Records Zeus has officially been named the world's tallest dog

A Great Dane from Texas has set a pretty paw-some (see what we did there?) world record!

Two-year-old Zeus is certainly living up to his powerful name. He currently stands at a whopping three feet 5.18 inches tall (1.046 metres), making him the tallest dog in the world according to Guinness World Records.

He officially achieved the impressive feat on 22 March after his record-breaking height was measured and confirmed by his vet.

Guinness World Records Two-year-old Zeus stands at a whopping three feet 5.18 inches tall.

"Ever since I was a little girl, I wanted a Great Dane named Zeus," said the dog's owner Brittany Davis.

Her dreams later became a reality when her brother gifted her family with an eight-week-old Great Dane.

"At first, we were nervous about having such a large dog, but we fell in love with him and here we are!" Brittany explained.

Despite Zeus' huge size, he's pretty laidback and he gets along with other animals including three miniature Australian shepherds and a cat who he lives with.

Guinness World Records Zeus loves spending time with his human 'brother'

Did you know? Male Great Danes can weigh up to 175 pounds, making the dogs one of the world's largest breeds! Although they may look intimidating, these dogs are actually gentle giants. They tend to be affectionate, playful and kind.

Guinness World Records Despite his size, Zeus is a laidback dog, although he can be stubborn at times!

He also loves spending time with Brittany's teenage son and is often the centre of attention when he's out and about with his family.

"The comment that we hear most often is 'Wow, that's a horse!,' 'Can I ride him?' or 'Does he have a saddle?'" said Brittany. "The answer to all those questions is 'no'".

Great Danes are known to have a shorter life span compared to other dogs because of their huge size, but Brittany says Zeus is currently in very good shape.

"When we take Zeus to the vet, they're always in amazement," she said.