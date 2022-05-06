play
Rose: I didn't have BSL news growing up

Rose Ayling-Ellis's dancing feet haven't touched the ground since she carried home the Strictly Come Dancing Glitterball trophy in 2021.

She's been busy becoming 'the first' everywhere she goes, in 2020 she became Eastenders' first deaf actor playing a deaf character, she was the first deaf contestant on Strictly and now she will be the first person to read a Cbeebies Bedtime Story using British Sign Language!

Jenny caught up with her to talk about having signing on Newsround, and to find out why using BSL is so important to her,

