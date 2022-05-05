Eta Aquarid: Check out the epic meteor shower tonight!

Getty Images The Eta Aquarid meteor shower happens in May every year

There's some good news for space fans and stargazers!

An epic meteor shower is set to peak this week, giving audiences a wonderful natural show in the sky.

The phenomenon is known as the Eta Aquarid and takes place in May every year.

The shower is expected to be at it's most visible on the night of 5 May and during the early hours of 6 May. Stargazers could see up to 50 meteors an hour.

"It's a perfect opportunity for space enthusiasts to get out and experience one of nature's most vivid light shows," said Bill Cooke who leads NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office.

People living in the Southern Hemisphere will be able to see the meteor shower more clearly, although those in the Northern Hemisphere should also get a good view depending on the weather conditions.

What is the Eta Aquarid meteor shower?

SPL Halley's comet may have been visible from Earth in 466BC, say the researchers

According to Nasa, the Eta Aquarids are little pieces of rock that have fallen off Halley's Comet, which is a well-known comet that is visible from Earth approximately every 76 years.

As the famous comet races around the Sun, its rocky body crumbles under the star's intense heat. The bits that fall off are then left drifting in the space rock's trail.

Halley's Comet was last viewable from Earth in 1986 and won't be visible again until the middle of 2061.

What is a meteor?

A meteor is a space rock that falls into the Earth's atmosphere and as it falls it heats up.

The rock gets so hot that a visible glow is created around it. This is actually its heat.

So, what we see isn't actually the falling rock. It's the glowing heat around it, racing across the sky.

Getty Images A meteor is a space rock that falls into the Earth's atmosphere and as it falls it heats up

When lots of meteors fall all at once around the same place, the glow of heat around them gets brighter so we can see them.

As they speed across the sky, all the heat tails meet up and point to the same space in the sky.

This often looks like a shower of light in the sky.

The meteors we see have little to no chance of hitting the Earth. They are usually really small, ranging from the size of a grain of sand to a small boulder.

There are lots of different meteor showers which are named after the group of stars in the sky they appear in and happen at a similar time each year.

When to see other meteor showers during the year Quadrantids January Lyrids April Eta Aquarids May Perseids August Draconids October Orionids October Leonids November Geminids December Ursids December

What's the best way of seeing a meteor shower?

Once you know when a meteor shower is happening you don't need a lot of fancy equipment like a telescope.

You just a clear night with no clouds, warm clothes and some patience. It's important to wrap up warm as you might be sitting still for a long time - don't get cold.

Get in a comfy position, perhaps lying back on a chair, so you don't strain your neck, turn off any lights you can and go to the darkest part of the garden.

Give your eyes about 20 minutes to adjust to the darkness, then sit back, keep watch and enjoy.