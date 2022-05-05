Wildlife Conservation: 37 rare Taita falcons spotted in Mozambique nature reserve

Ron Hartley/WCS Thirty seven rare taita falcons were spotted in the Niassa Special Reserve

A team of conservationists have discovered what they think could be the world's largest population of Africa's rarest falcon.

Thirty seven Taita falcons were spotted in the Niassa Special Reserve in Mozambique in East Africa.

The reserve is one of Africa's largest and wildest nature reserves and is home to some of the continent's most endangered animal species.

What surprised researchers the most, is that the area wasn't previously known as being a place where the birds lived!

What did researchers find?

Getty Images The rare falcons were discovered living in Mozambique in East Africa

Conservationists from BirdLife South Africa supported by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and the Peregrine Fund, found 37 Taita falcons living in an area of woodland containing rocky landscape.

Taita falcons are usually found nesting on cliffs that overlook forests, from which they hunt small birds.

The group used helicopters to help them study the nesting sites.

Did you know? Falcons can fly faster than other birds of prey - so fast in fact - that they often catch their prey mid-air!

The Taita falcon is listed as 'vulnerable' by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, who publish a special list of threatened species called the IUCN Red List.

They are one of Africa's rarest birds of prey species and small populations can be found in Uganda, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Researchers now want to see these woodlands protected to help the nesting Taita falcon population.

