Champions League: Real Madrid v Manchester City - dramatic match in pictures!
Real Madrid produced an amazing late fightback against Manchester City to take the game into extra-time, winning 3-1 on the night and 6-5 overall. Check out these pictures to see how the action unfolded...
Man City went into the match 4-3 ahead on aggregate after an epic 7 goal thriller last week at the Etihad Stadium. Their second leg match took place at Real Madrid's famous Bernabeu stadium in the Spanish capital.
Reuters
The atmosphere in the 80,000 capacity stadium was electric with a full house of mainly Real Madrid supporters making themselves heard throughout the match with non-stop chanting, jeering and cheering!
Getty Images
Manchester City had the better first half of the two teams - with a couple of good chances saved by Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. However the game remained goalless at half time.
Getty Images
The goal breakthrough came in the 73rd minute when Riyad Mahrez scored for Man City, putting them 5-3 ahead overall.
Reuters
Manchester City were just minutes away from going through to the Champions League final when 21-year-old Brazilian Rodrygo came off the bench for Real Madrid to get a goal back for the Spanish champions and level the match 1-1 in the 89th minute.
Getty Images
Rodrygo dramatically then made it 2-1 to Real Madrid after scoring his second goal a minute later in injury time - levelling the tie 5-5 overall to send the game into extra-time.
Reuters
Real's epic fightback was complete when Karim Benzema scored Real Madrid’s third goal from the penalty spot - in the first half of extra time - putting them ahead for the first time in the tie. It was his 43rd goal of the season!
Getty Images
The result means Real Madrid go through to the final where they will face Liverpool in Paris on 28 May, to see who will be crowned European champions!