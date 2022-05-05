Couple donate 100 cuddly toys to charity they won in arcades

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice Roy and Ann Pettitt won 250 toys at arcades over 40 years

A couple from Peterborough have donated more than 100 cuddly toys to charity.

Roy and Ann Pettitt have collected around 250 toys over the last 40 years, which they won from seaside arcades all over the UK!

They hoped that by donating the toys to the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, it would help to raise money for the charity.

"We hope the toys will raise funds via raffles or being sold so the charity can use the funds as they need to, or maybe they can be given to visiting children who might appreciate a cuddly toy," they said.

The couple decided to donate their toys as they were moving from their bungalow to a retirement flat. The couple have also previously donated 125 toys to a village fete.

Top tips!

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice The toys were won on crane machines where the couple had gone on holiday or taken day trips

The couple won their cuddly army of toys from crane machines at seaside arcades across the UK, including in Hunstanton in Norfolk and Tenby in Pembrokeshire.

On crane machine games people pay to control a small robotic grabber, and try to position it over a toy in the hopes of grabbing it and winning the prize.

Mr and Mrs Pettitt shared their top tip for anyone looking to win a toy on the machines: "look out for a machine which has a few gaps in it".

"If it looks like somebody has won from a machine then you might get something from it as well," they said.