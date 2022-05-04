Roblox: Players frustrated the server is down

Roblox

Players all over the world have been struggling to log into Roblox, after the gaming site announced it was working on fixing some issues.

Players first reported having issues logging into the site around 11pm on Tuesday evening.

So far Roblox's website, mobile app, Xbox app and games have all been affected by the outage.

Roblox is one of the world's most popular gaming sites, with around 210 million people logging in each month to play.

Why has Roblox gone down, and when will it be fixed?

Roblox has not yet shared the reason why the site has gone down, but have said they are working to fix the problem as soon as possible.

"Hi everyone, we are aware that some of you are having issues accessing Roblox. Our team is actively working on it. Thanks for your patience." said the team in a post on their social media.

The site has received more than 1,000 reports of issues, however some users say things are slowly returning to normal again.

Last year the site had a big outage that lasted for around three days in November with fans having trouble logging in.