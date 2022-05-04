Champions League: Liverpool reach final - test your knowledge with our quiz

Getty Images

Liverpool beat Spanish team Villareal 3-2 on Tuesday night to go through to the final of the Champions League.

They will play either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the final, which is being held in Paris on 28 May.

It's the tenth time Liverpool have made it to the final of the famous competition.

The Reds, who are in second place in the Premier League, are still in line for a historic 'quadruple' - meaning they can win four trophies this season.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has also become the first manager to reach the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup finals in one campaign.

Test your knowledge of Liverpool in the Champions League with our quiz. Don't forget to let us know how you got on in the comments!

