Woman with one leg runs 104 marathons in 104 days to break world record

Jacky Hunt-Broersma

A woman who lost her leg because of cancer has just beaten the world record for most marathons in a row.

Jacky Hunt-Broersma ran 42.1 kilometres (26.2 miles) every single day since January!

At the weekend she ran her 104th and final marathon - she is now waiting to have her incredible achievement recognised by Guinness World Records.

"Part of me was really happy to be done," she told the BBC "and the other part kept thinking I need to go running."

How did Jacky come up with the record-breaking idea?

Jacky Hunt-Broersma/Twitter Jacky announced her big challenge on social media back in January

In 2002, at 26 years-old, Jackie was told she had a rare cancer called Ewing's sarcoma. Her left leg was removed to save her life but Jacky struggled with the change.

Angry she had got cancer and embarrassed to be different, she wore trousers so people wouldn't notice the false - or prosthetic - limb.

Her husband was into running and out of curiosity she gave it a go.

"I'm an all or nothing person, so I just threw myself in," she explains. "I love pushing boundaries and seeing how far I can push."

Jacky Hunt-Broersma/Twitter Jacky celebrates running her final marathon - number 104!

At the beginning of 2022 Jacky set a goal to break the record for most marathons in a row - since then she has run a whopping 4,399 kilometres (2,734 miles) and raised more than $88,000 (£70,000) for charity.

Guinness World Records are yet to make the record official.

"Running has made such a difference on my mental state and it showed me how strong my body can be. It gave me a total new acceptance of who I am and that I can do hard things." Jacky said

Next stop for Jacky is the Moab - an incredibly challenging 240-mile race - in Utah, in the US, in October.