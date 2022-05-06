Advice if you're nervous about SATs

How do you feel about SATs? Excited, confident, or maybe a bit nervous or stressed?

Tests at school can be a bit worrying and that's normal, but there are things that you can do to make yourself feel better.

If sometimes things feel as if they're becoming too much, psychologist Laverne Antrobus has some advice.

Laverne says: "Remember these tests are about you, so do everything you can to celebrate your strengths and then focus on the things you need to develop."