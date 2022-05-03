Met Gala 2022: Stars hit red carpet for famous fashion event
The Met Gala - one of fashion's biggest events - has rolled out its red carpet in New York, USA for some of the globe's best-known stars.
Reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian arrives with her boyfriend Pete Davidson. She is wearing a £4 million dress originally worn by legendary actress Marilyn Monroe in 1962.
EPA
The theme for this year's annual fundraiser was "gilded glamour" reflecting America's economic boom in the late 19th Century. Kim's younger sister Kylie Jenner wore a white bridal gown with a veil and baseball cap.
Reuters
Supermodel Kendall Jenner, another one of Kim's sisters, was also at the event along with 400 invited guests from the worlds of music, film, fashion and sports at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
EPA
One of the most talked-about outfits of the night was worn by fashion businessman Fredrik Robertsson. He wore this spiky creation by designer Iris van Herpen.
Reuters
Marvel actress Tessa Thompson wore a fluffy pink dress by designer Carolina Hererra. The Met Gala was cancelled in 2020 and delayed in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
EPA
British rapper Stormzy looked dapper in an all-white suit along with a cape. Tickets for the famous event cost around £28,000 each and tables go for up to £240,000.
Reuters
Singer Lizzo gave a flute performance for the fans and press waiting by the red carpet.
Reuters
Billie Eilish wore an eco-friendly Gucci dress, which she said was made from "already existing materials". The party raises millions of dollars for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.
EPA
Supermodel Gigi Hadid decided to wear all red in this incredible design.
Reuters
Singer Olivia Rodrigo arrived in a purple gown along with matching purple butterflies (not real ones of course) in her hair.
Reuters
Popstar Shawn Mendes hit the red carpet in a navy blue overcoat by fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger.