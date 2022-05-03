Championship: Record breaking Fulham win title

Getty Images

Fulham have won the Championship title after a 7-0 victory at home to Luton Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

The London football club, based next to the River Thames, had already secured their place in the Premier League next season after earning promotion with a guaranteed finish in the top two.

But now they have confirmed the top spot in the league, winning the Championship title with a game to spare.

Fulham's Championship in numbers

One player, 43 goals!

Getty Images

Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic took his Championship goal tally for the season to 43.

The Serbian's two goals against Luton gave him the highest-scoring English league season record for over 50 years.

The striker has also scored the most goals in a 46-game league format, beating Guy Whittingham's 42 goals for Portsmouth in the 1992-93 season.

100 goals

Getty Images

Fulham are only the second team in 20 years to score more than 100 goals in a second division (league below the Premier League) season.

Manchester City scored more than 100 goals winning the First Division title in the 2001-02 campaign.

Fulham have scored 106 so far.

Seven heaven!

Getty Images

While Mitrovic has been banging them in, it's been goals galore for the whole Fulham team this season.

The 7-0 home win against Luton was the third time the side have scored seven in a match this season - having won 7-0 away to both Blackburn Rovers and Reading.

Third promotion in five years

Getty Images

Fulham are sometimes described as a yo-yo club, because they get promoted to the Premier League and then get relegated back to the Championship again the next season, repeating the cycle regularly.

This year's title win means it's Fulham's third promotion to the top flight in five years, having won the play-offs in both 2018 and 2020.

Will they be able to stay in the Premier League next season?

Are you a Fulham fan? What do you think of their title win? Let us know in the comments.