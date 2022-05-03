World's largest see-through bridge opens in Vietnam

Getty Images

Don't look down! The world's longest glass-bottomed bridge has just opened in Vietnam in southeast Asia.

The see-through Bach Long bridge, which translates to 'white dragon', is in the northwest Son La province of the country.

It's suspended 150 metres (490 feet) high between two cliff faces above a jungle and is 632 metres (2073 feet) long.

That's about half the height of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and is two and a half times the length of London's Tower Bridge. Basically, it's really high up AND really long.

Visitors walked across the bridge for the first time last week.

The floor of the bridge is made from special glass strong enough to support up to 450 people at a time.

"When standing on the bridge, travellers will be able to admire the beauty of nature," said Hoang Manh Duy, from the bridge's operating company.

Tourists from abroad have only been allowed back to Vietnam since March because of travel rules due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guinness World Records are expected to verify the claim that it's the longest ever glass-bottomed bridge in the world next month.

The previous record was held by a 526m-long glass bridge in Guangdong, China.

