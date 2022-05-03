Billie EIlish to appear at UK climate change event

Getty Images

Billie Eilish will host a climate change event in the UK during her world tour this summer.

The event, called Overheated, will take place at the O2 Arena in London and will involve climate activists, musicians and designers all discussing environmental issues.

Happening over six days in June, during the singer's Happier Than Ever tour, topics will include efforts by the music industry to become more environmentally friendly, the benefits of a plant-based diet and sustainable fashion.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. What is 'greenwashing' and what is being done about it?

Billie Eilish and her brother, singer-songwriter Finneas, will introduce Overheated event which will also feature their mum Maggie Baird, as well as climate activists such as Jack Harries and Vanessa Nakate.

there will also be panel discussions, live performances, a documentary viewing and opportunities for the public to get involved in climate action.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How to be fashionable without harming the planet

Overheated will also host the Citizen-T Playground, a clothes swap taking place in the O2 arena, aimed at discouraging clothes being thrown away.

A short documentary made for the event will also be shown and will feature Billie and Finneas as well as other members of the music community talking about the ideas behind the Overheated event and the climate issues it hopes to highlight.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.