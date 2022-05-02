Happy seventh birthday Princess Charlotte!

The photos were taken by Princess Charlotte's mum, the Duchess of Cambridge and were released ahead for her seventh birthday.
Three new photographs of Princess Charlotte have been released for her seventh birthday. The pictures were taken by her mum, the Duchess of Cambridge, in Norfolk during the bank holiday weekend. Here, Princess Charlotte is pictured hugging her pet dog, Orla.
Another picture shows the young princess smiling sitting among bluebells. Charlotte is fourth in line to the throne and is the only daughter of Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - who are also parents to Prince George and Prince Louis. Charlotte's mum in a keen amateur photographer and often takes photos of her children that are released publicly on their birthdays.
Charlotte's previous birthdays were marked with photographs of her smiling and volunteering with the rest of the family, by helping to load a van with food and delivering meals to those in need in Norfolk. The Cambridge family spend much of their time at their Norfolk home of Anmer Hall on the Queen's Sandringham estate.