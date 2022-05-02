Ukraine war: Civilians evacuated from Mariupol

Getty Images A satellite image of Azovsta steelworks in Mariupol

More than 100 civilians have been evacuated from Mariupol, a city in southern Ukraine that has seen intense fighting for several weeks.

Many of the civilians evacuated have escaped from a factory known as the Azovstal steelworks, where they have been living with remaining Ukrainian fighters in poor conditions.

Russian forces took control of Mariupol on 21 April, but have struggled to capture the steelworks because it has a large network of underground tunnels. However, the factory and its surrounding areas have been almost constantly fired on with explosive shells.

During the weekend, a ceasefire meant some people were able to leave. Russia said dozens of civilians have been evacuated to Bezimenne, a Ukrainian village under its control.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a large group of people have been taken to the city of Zaporizhzhia, which Ukraine still has control of.

"The first group of about 100 people is already heading to the controlled area," Zelensky tweeted. "Tomorrow [Monday] we'll meet them in Zaporizhzhia. Grateful to our team! Now they, together with UN (United Nations), are working on the evacuation of other civilians from the plant."

Who is a civilian? A civilian is a person who is not in the military or police force.

Reuters Civilians are helped over rubble at the steelworks plant, which has been under heavy Russian artillery fire

More on Mariupol: Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the city of Mariupol has had some of the worst devastation seen in the conflict. Much of the city has been reduced to rubble and in April, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Mariupol had been "completely destroyed". Escaping residents have spoken about poor conditions including a lack of food and water. The city is strategically significant in the war because it links Russian controlled Crimea with the east of Ukraine. The city is also on the coast, meaning Mariupol is also an important port for supplies.

Evacuation of Mariupol

The United Nations, which has been giving aid to people in Ukraine, said that a "safe passage operation" had begun to evacuate citizens on Saturday.

Footage from the Azovstal steelworks showed civilians - mainly women and children - being helped to walk over piles of rubble, and boarding a bus with missing windows.

However, members of Ukraine's National Guard have told journalists in Ukraine that at least two more evacuations of the city will be needed to get everyone out and that many people - including children - remain in the steel plant.

First evacuees taken to Russia-controlled village

The Russian defence ministry says around 80 civilians left the Azovstal steelworks and were taken to the Russian-controlled village, Bezimenne, to the east of Mariupol, where they are being provided with medical care and supplies, it said.

Reuters Journalists reported that UN staff have accompanied some of the arrivals to Russian-controlled Bezimenne

In a statement shown on Russian media, the ministry added that civilians who wanted to leave for Ukraine-controlled areas "have been handed over to representatives of the UN (United Nations)".

And journalists in the village have reported that UN staff are in the area.

Meanwhile Mariupol officials said that evacuation from areas of the city other than the Avozstal steel plant had been put on hold until Monday morning.