Robins make nest in classroom

One Year 6 class in Suffolk got a surprise after their Easter break when they found a pair of robins had made a nest in their classroom!

The children have named the robins Lord of the Wings and Phoenix and now there are three eggs ready to hatch.

Class teacher Ms Coburn said it was an "exciting learning experience" for the children.

The school has been advised it is illegal to touch a bird's nest but can continue to use the classroom, instead it has has taken expert advice and will leave the windows open for when the chicks learn to fly.

Take a look!