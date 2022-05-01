play
Prince Charles: 'Plant a tree for the Jubilee'

Prince Charles has called on nature-lovers to plant a tree this year for the Queen's Jubilee.

It's part of a scheme called The Queen's Green Canopy, which will also dedicate 70 woodlands to Her Majesty - who has planted over one and half thousand trees in her life.

The project aims to create a tribute to the Queen that will last for many generations.

He has also called for more protection for the nation's "dwindling" historic natural habitat as he unveiled a collection of ancient woodlands and trees dedicated to the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

