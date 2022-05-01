Queen's Green Canopy: 'Plant a tree for the Queen!' says Prince Charles

Prince Charles has called on nature-lovers to plant a tree this year for the Queen's Jubilee.
It's part of a scheme called The Queen's Green Canopy, which will also dedicate 70 woodlands to Her Majesty - who has planted over one and half thousand trees in her life.
The project aims to create a tribute to the Queen that will last for many generations.
He has also called for more protection for the nation's "dwindling" historic natural habitat as he unveiled a collection of ancient woodlands and trees dedicated to the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
Charles said these "precious" assets, which support biodiversity and provided materials for workers, needed to be preserved for future generations.
Among the 70 ancient woodlands and 70 trees dedicated to the Queen are some of the nation's most natural features, from the Boscobel Oak in Shropshire, a descendant of the tree Charles II used to hide from parliamentary forces in 1651, to Sussex's Five Hundred Acre the inspiration for 100 Acre Wood in the Children's classic Winnie the Pooh.
Charles' comments were made in a video message recorded under one of the 70 ancient trees, the old Sycamore at Dumfries House in Scotland, home to the heir to the throne's Prince's Foundation.
He said: "I believe it is absolutely vital that we do our utmost to nurture our historic inheritance through careful management.
"If we are to create the 'ancient' trees of the future, we must plant more trees in hedgerows, fields, churchyards and avenues.
"Working woodlands and magnificent trees span our nation's amazing landscape and exist for everyone to enjoy. At the same time, they support biodiversity, and help to provide us with the most versatile and beautiful of materials for our craftsmen and women."
