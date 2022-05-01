Queen's Green Canopy: 'Plant a tree for the Queen!' says Prince Charles

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Prince Charles: 'Plant a tree for the Jubilee'

Prince Charles has called on nature-lovers to plant a tree this year for the Queen's Jubilee.

It's part of a scheme called The Queen's Green Canopy, which will also dedicate 70 woodlands to Her Majesty - who has planted over one and half thousand trees in her life.

The project aims to create a tribute to the Queen that will last for many generations.

He has also called for more protection for the nation's "dwindling" historic natural habitat as he unveiled a collection of ancient woodlands and trees dedicated to the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

PA Media In Wales, the Wyesham Oak takes centre stage on a road bearing its name, Oak Crescent, where residents past and present take pride in their connection to the 1,000-year-old tree which has stood the test of time and development.

Charles said these "precious" assets, which support biodiversity and provided materials for workers, needed to be preserved for future generations.

Among the 70 ancient woodlands and 70 trees dedicated to the Queen are some of the nation's most natural features, from the Boscobel Oak in Shropshire, a descendant of the tree Charles II used to hide from parliamentary forces in 1651, to Sussex's Five Hundred Acre the inspiration for 100 Acre Wood in the Children's classic Winnie the Pooh.

Did you know? The Queen has planted more than 1,500 trees around the world throughout her reign!

PA Media Sir Isaac Newton's apple tree in the orchard at Woolsthorpe Manor near Grantham, Lincolnshire, which caused the mathematician to question why apples always fell straight down to the ground.

Charles' comments were made in a video message recorded under one of the 70 ancient trees, the old Sycamore at Dumfries House in Scotland, home to the heir to the throne's Prince's Foundation.

He said: "I believe it is absolutely vital that we do our utmost to nurture our historic inheritance through careful management.

"If we are to create the 'ancient' trees of the future, we must plant more trees in hedgerows, fields, churchyards and avenues.

PA Media A yew framing the North Door of St Edward's Church, Stow-on-the-Wold in Gloucestershire, which may have inspired JRR Tolkien's description of the Doors of Durin in the Lord Of The Rings trilogy, Fellowship Of The Ring.

"Working woodlands and magnificent trees span our nation's amazing landscape and exist for everyone to enjoy. At the same time, they support biodiversity, and help to provide us with the most versatile and beautiful of materials for our craftsmen and women."