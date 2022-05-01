Women's six nations: England beat France to win Grand Slam

Getty Images

England have won the Women's Six Nations for the fourth time in a row

The team beat France 24-12 at Stade Jean Dauger in Bayonne Northern France.

England, who scored three tries and one penalty have now won 10 games in a row against France who will be their World Cup opponents in October.

The England side scored three tries at the stadium in Bayonne, Northern France - two from prop Sarah Bern and one from Abbie Ward.

Sarah Bern of England scores their team's third try during the Women's Six Nations match

England's Six Nations success

England set a record for points scored in a single Women's Six Nations, with their total of 282 passing the 278 they managed in 2019.

Their 74-0 win over Italy was their biggest victory followed by a 69-0 win against Ireland, a 58-5 win over Wales and a 57-5 victory against Scotland.

21 players scored 45 tries with prop Sarah Bern, hooker Lark Davies and winger Lydia Thompson all scoring five apiece

And England only conceded four tries in the whole championship!

Centre Emily Scarratt finished as the tournament's top points scorer with 39, made up of two tries, 13 conversions and one penalty

Flanker Marlie Packer led the way with most turnovers won (nine) and carries (59).

World Cup is next

Captain Sarah Hunter says the team will be preparing for the World Cup next

The Red Roses are looking to November's World Cup in New Zealand after this win, their 23rd in row.

They claimed two record wins against the Black Ferns last autumn and have now beaten France 10 times in a row.

Captain Sarah Hunter told BBC Sport although they were celebrating their Grand Slam win they are not completely relaxing.

"Our journey hasn't finished yet," she said.

"There's something special happening, but we can't rest on our laurels and still need to go that extra mile for the World Cup."