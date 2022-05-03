play
Did these Welsh kids enjoy an extra hour of school?

How would you feel about an extra hour in school each day?

Well, we can guess, but what if it wasn't lessons but activities like sport, cooking or Lego club?

During January, 14 schools in Wales experimented with extending the school day in a 10-week long trial as part of a Welsh government project looking at reforming the school day and school year.

The extra activities had to be paid for by the government and politicians now say they'll look at the results to see if it was worth the extra cost.

BBC reporter Hywel Griffith went to find out!

Cookery class

Should the school day be longer?

comments
Billie Eilish.

Billie EIlish to appear at UK climate change event

comments
royal book

Children to get special book about the Queen

comments
