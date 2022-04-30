play
Stargazing: Venus and Jupiter appear extra close

Last updated at 12:10
Venus and Jupiter have been drawing closer together all weekGetty Images
Venus and Jupiter will appear extra close on Saturday 30 April.

The planetary meet up, known as the conjunction means that although the two planets are millions of miles apart, from Earth they appear to be bumping into each other!

This planetary conjunction happens annually but this year they will appear much closer than usual.

The same spectacle won't occur again like this until 2039.

If the sky is clear you should be able to see it with the naked eye and binoculars.

When can you see it?
Planets Jupiter and Venus in conjunction rise before sunrise behind Rocca Calascio castle, ItalyGetty Images
In the run up to Saturday, Venus and Jupiter have been drifting gradually closer.

The peak time to see the conjunction was Saturday at around 05:00 BST but it will still be visible on Sunday and in the coming days as the planets slowly move apart.

To see this planetary meet-up you'll have to get up pretty early, just before dawn is the best time to look out for it.

WATCH: Top tips for stargazing from your garden

If you can, find a high spot and look for two dazzlingly bright spots very close together.

You don't need a telescope and you should be able to see it with the naked eye or binoculars.

There are also apps you can use as well to find the planets. Good luck!

  • I get up early I get up at like 5am every day because I'm an early bird so I could potentially see them!!

    I love space and I hope in the future we can live on another planet because I'd love too live on a different planet it'll be awesome!!

