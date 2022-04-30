Stargazing: Venus and Jupiter appear extra close

Getty Images Venus and Jupiter have been drawing closer together all week

Venus and Jupiter will appear extra close on Saturday 30 April.

The planetary meet up, known as the conjunction means that although the two planets are millions of miles apart, from Earth they appear to be bumping into each other!

This planetary conjunction happens annually but this year they will appear much closer than usual.

The same spectacle won't occur again like this until 2039.

If the sky is clear you should be able to see it with the naked eye and binoculars.

When can you see it?

Getty Images Planets Jupiter and Venus in conjunction rise before sunrise behind Rocca Calascio castle, Italy

In the run up to Saturday, Venus and Jupiter have been drifting gradually closer.

The peak time to see the conjunction was Saturday at around 05:00 BST but it will still be visible on Sunday and in the coming days as the planets slowly move apart.

To see this planetary meet-up you'll have to get up pretty early, just before dawn is the best time to look out for it.

If you can, find a high spot and look for two dazzlingly bright spots very close together.

You don't need a telescope and you should be able to see it with the naked eye or binoculars.

There are also apps you can use as well to find the planets. Good luck!