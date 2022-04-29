Bank holiday weekend: What have you got planned?

Getty Images What will you be doing on the 2 May?

Monday 2 May is a bank holiday in the UK.

That means people get to spend a long weekend (Sat-Mon) doing lots of different things, from seeing family and friends, to spending time in the great outdoors.

The May Bank Holiday is on the first Monday of the month every year.

May normally has two bank holidays - at the start and the end, of the month but in 2022 the later one has been moved to June to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

With the bank holiday almost here, we want to know what you'll be getting up to!

Have your say by taking part in our vote below, and if you can't see what you'll be doing listed, leave us a comment!

