Wildlife: Chester Zoo welcomes rare red-bellied lemur twins!

Chester Zoo How cute are these twins lemurs!

Chester Zoo has just welcomed an adorable pair of red-bellied lemurs!

The lemurs, along with lots of wildlife, are currently on the brink of extinction largely because of the destruction to their habitats.

The animals, which are native to the African nation of Madagascar, are also hunted for food and captured for the illegal wildlife trade.

"At the moment they're absolutely tiny, but they develop really quickly and within a few months will be off exploring by themselves," said Jessamine Smith from Chester Zoo.

Chester Zoo The lemurs are born the same colour as their mum so they are camouflaged against their fur

The animals, which are have been classed as vulnerable to extinction by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), are one of the world's rarest primates, with their numbers declining by more than 30% in recent years.

"Red-bellied lemurs are sadly undergoing a sharp decline in Madagascar meaning the safety net population found in leading zoos around the world is becoming ever more important," said Mark Brayshaw who is a curator of mammals at the zoo.

"The arrival of these two new babies will help us continue to play a vital role in ensuring the species has a future."

Chester Zoo's newest additions weigh around 70 grams each. They will spend the next few months very close to their mum Aina before making the big leap to explore their surroundings on their own.

Did you know? Male and female red-bellied lemurs have small differences in their appearance. Males have a red-brown fur colouring with white tear-drop shapes around their eyes, while females have red-brown fur with white fur on their underbellies, neck and chin. They also have little or no white around their eyes.

Baby red-bellied lemurs are born the same colour as their mothers, helping them blend in against their fur.

Red-bellied lemurs mainly feast on fruit, flowers, leaves and during dry seasons, they also eat insects.

Chester Zoo The lemurs are 70 grams each

An international conservation-breeding programme involving some of the world's leading zoos is currently running to help protect the species.

"The birth of any red-bellied lemur is always a real boost for the conservation breeding programme, but to have twins born for the very first time at the zoo is incredibly special," said Jessamine Smith who is a primate keeper at Chester Zoo.

"Red-bellied lemurs are one of the few lemur species that form a monogamous couple, meaning that they pair up for life and live in a small family troop of mum, dad and their offspring.

"So far mum Aina and dad Frej are both doing a wonderful of job of caring for their new babies - they can often be seen snuggled up in mum's fur and clinging tightly to her as she leaps from tree to tree."