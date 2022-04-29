Women's Six Nations: France vs England for Six Nations title

Getty Images England and France are ranked first and third in the world

This Saturday's match between France and England is the finale of a six-week Women's Six Nations.

It's also the latest round in an epic rivalry that may also come back in the 2022 World Cup!

Both England and France have been the best teams at the Six Nations - they've each had four wins and are better than their other rivals by some distance.

The England and France teams have both managed to get bonus-point wins over Wales, Ireland, Scotland and Italy.

Someone's streak will stop on Saturday though, with the game's winners taking the title.

So who do you think will win

The result is pretty straightforward - on the surface!!

If England win, they lift the trophy. But if France win then they will be champs.

That's when it gets more complicated!

How do you get bonus points? There are bonus points available for teams that score four tries or more,

And also for keeping the score to within seven points

PA Media England won Rugby Union's Women's Six Nations Championship three years in a row

If it's a draw but England get bonus points, they win.

It it's a draw but France get bonus points, they win.

If it's a draw but neither - or both - get bonus points then England would win as they've scored more points over the whole competition - the Red Roses have earned more points over the competition than France (132 more at the moment).