Black children are seen as more 'adult like' says report

PA Wire Schoolchildren protest against racism

Black children are more likely to face tougher punishments at school because they are viewed as being more grown up and 'adult-like'.

That's according to a report by a group called the Commission on Young Lives in England which says black children are treated differently to other children of the same age.

This can lead to black children being disciplined more harshly - including being more likely to be excluded from school.

Vulnerable teenagers

OFFICE OF THE CHILDREN'S COMMISSIONER Anne Longfield who led the report, used to be in charge of looking out for children's rights in England

Former children's commissioner Anne Longfield, who led the Commission on Young Lives report, said "adultification" of black children was a serious issue.

"It's very real and it has a huge impact on children's lives," she said. "Essentially, it's young people being viewed as older.

"That means that we look after them slightly less, and they don't get the protections and safeguarding they should."

How are young people affected in school?

Getty Images The report says black children are treated as if they are more grown up

The year-long study is looking at how to improve support and life chances for children and teenagers inside and outside of school.

About one in every three of state-school pupils belongs to an ethnic minority - but more than 90% of the teaching staff are white.

The charity Listen Up offers workshops to schools and other organisations in England and Wales about the experiences of young people.

Jahnine Davis's company Listen Up gives school workshops

Jahnine Davis from Listen Up, said too many people have biased ideas about black children being more likely to be naughty and aggressive.

She also says that when there are problems, black children are more likely to be seen as the cause of the issue and not the victim.

"Black girls tend to be met with suspicion," Ms Davis said, adding they tend to be seen as "loud" and more "resilient" and not necessarily needing as much help as anyone else.

"Black children are at a greater risk of experiencing this form of bias," she said.

The report says that this kind of treatment is having a damaging impact on young black people's confidence in both schools and with the police, where they are less likely to be seen as victims, the report says.

Recommendations from the report include: • A more inclusive curriculum to tackle racial discrimination • More black teachers in classrooms and leadership roles • Better training for teachers on race-equality teacher training

What about outside of school?

Getty Images The report says black young people aren't treated the same way as other groups by the police

In the past three years, children belonging to ethnic minorities were up to three times more likely to be searched by police in London after an arrest than white children, according to a BBC News study of data from the Metropolitan Police.

The Met Police said that it had already changed its rules around how it searches children, and had acted to ensure officers had a refreshed understanding of how to deal with schools, making sure children were treated as children.

A Department for Education spokesman said: "We are looking into what more we can do to make sure all students feel safe in their school.

"We have strengthened our safeguarding guidance and extended it to all schools... staff should receive regular safeguarding training to improve their confidence in managing sensitive situations."