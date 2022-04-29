Lorry LOO-ses its toilet paper cargo and other unusual spillages!

PA Media The lorry hit the bottom of the bridge

Here's a CHEEKY story..

A lorry driver was caught short when he misjudged the height of a low railway bridge, hitting it and sending loo roll flying onto the road!

No one was hurt in the incident in Lewisham in south-east London but but it did clog up the traffic for a while.

Toilet rolls are not the only items that have made an appearance on the roads over the years, take a look at these other unusual lorry spillages!

Biscuits

Erewash Response We hope the lorry driver wasn't feeling too crummy!

This story is absolutely CRACKERS!

Drivers in Derbyshire recently went ginger nuts as a lorry full of biscuits spilled onto a road.

The local Police force tweeted: "Please bear with us this evening whilst we try and 'digest' this issue."

Lets hope they had time for a sit down and a nice cup of tea afterwards!

Fish

Louise Flinn The lorry load of fish spilled all over the 'plaice'

Passers-by got a fishy surprise back in 2012 when this lorry full of mackerel overturned and everything inside spilled out.

All the fish fell onto a field in County Down in Northern Ireland.

Luckily the lorry driver wasn't hurt but it did cause a bit of a pong in the field!

But we at Newsround reckon any cats in the area would have been pretty pleased - their dinner was sorted!

Chocolate

Getty Images The chocolate looked GOO-d enough to eat!

Now here's an un-BAR-lievable spillage and one that we wouldn't mind cleaning up.

Tonnes of chocolate spilled on the motorway in Poland in 2018, blocking six lanes of traffic.

Firefighters used hot water pressure washers and shovels to clean up the mess, as it would have been harder to clean up if it had turned solid.

But in the end it was all cleared up, avoiding a sticky ending!