Have you seen the new Netflix drama The Last Bus?

The Last Bus is a sci-fi series, telling the story of what happens when a group of students travel to the launch of Genie Orbs - a new class of robot designed to clean up the environment.

At the event, when the Orbs are introduced, everyone seems to disappear - apart from the group of students. They make it back to their bus and have to find out what happened to everyone else.

We asked you to send in your questions for cast members Moosa Mostafa, Lauryn Ajufo, Phoebe De Silva and Nathanael Saleh. Take a watch!

