Meet the teenage art sensation!

14-year-old artist Xeo Chu started painting not long after he learnt to walk!

By the age of four he began to take painting seriously.

His art work is now on display around the world with exhibitions in Singapore, New York, Vietnam and London.

Xeo's paintings have sold for thousands of pounds, with the money raised donated to charities and other organisations close to his heart.

Even though he's now a famous artist, Xeo told Newsround he's still "just a kid who loves to paint".

