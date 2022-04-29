play
60-year-old McDonald's meal found in bathroom wall

Last updated at 11:03
Old McDonaldsRob Jones/Reddit
Check out this 60-year-old McDonald's meal!

A couple from America have made an unusual discovery whilst redecorating their home... a 60-year-old McDonald's meal hidden in the wall!

Rob and Grace Jones, were doing up their bathroom when they found a piece of cloth stuck behind some plaster.

When Rob unwrapped it, he found three McDonald's bags dating back to around 1960.

One of them contained a half-full bag of fries which Rob said were "still perfectly crispy"!

1960s friesRob Jones/Reddit
Rob said the he was surprised how good the 60-year-old fries looked!

Rob told Newsweek "It was such an odd find that I thought it was worthy of sharing."

He posted the picture on social media saying: "Found this in my bathroom wall while renovating."

Rob explained: "Our house was built in 1959. It is very close to a McDonald's location that opened around then so I assume it found its way into our wall from the original builders."

Hundreds of people commented on the picture, wanting to know more about the fries and if they had become smelly!

Rob said that the fries were "still perfectly crispy" and that "there was no smell and surprisingly no trace of mice."

Your Comments

1 comment

  • Ew! And i had a McDonald's yesterday

