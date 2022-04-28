Tom Jenkins: UK's first black school teacher

Johnnie Armstrong Gallery Tom Jenkins taught dozens of children between 1814 and 1818 at a school in the Scottish Borders

A man called Tom Jenkins is thought to be the first black school teacher in the UK.

He taught children at a school in a small Scottish village between 1814 and 1818.

Now the story of his life is being celebrated as part of a festival in Scotland, and there are calls for him to receive greater recognition.

Who was Tom Jenkins?

Johnnie Armstrong Gallery An illustration of Tom Jenkins reading by candlelight

Tom Jenkins was born in 1797 somewhere on the Upper Guinea coast, in modern day Guinea, Sierra Leone or Liberia.

When he was six years old his father, a slave trading chief, handed him to a British Captain, called James Swanson, who was in command of the slave ship Prudence.

It was agreed that Tom would be educated in the UK before returning to West Africa.

The ship sailed to Liverpool, which was Britain's main slaving port at the time, and then Capt Swanson took Tom to his hometown of Hawick, in the Scottish Borders.

However, Capt Swanson died a few days after their arrival and Tom was taken in by Swanson's sister and her husband.

In Hawick, Tom is said to have learned English and the area's local dialect very quickly.

Academic and artist Dr Jade Montserrat, who is leading the research into Tom's life, said: "With great willpower and alertness, Tom pored over his studies... copying each letter of the alphabet from an old book by candlelight in the loft, above the lowly stable where he lived.

"He avidly read anything he could get his hands on."

How did Tom become a school teacher?

Johnnie Armstrong Gallery A plaque commemorates Jenkins' work

When he was 20, Tom applied to be a schoolmaster, but was stopped by the racism he faced from some people in the area.

However, there were others who believed in Tom's ability.

"His aptitude for teaching... was so apparent and brilliant that... local patrons put funds together to convert the village smiddy into a school," said Dr Monserrat.

Smiddy is a Scottish term for a place where a blacksmith would do their work - heating and shaping metal, especially to make tools.

"Tom's passion for learning and his wonderful flair for teaching began and blossomed in Hawick," said Dr Monserrat.

Thanks to local support, Tom went on to study at the University of Edinburgh.

There is a small plaque in his honour on the old blacksmith building where he worked.

What happened to Tom Jenkins?

Anthony Chappell Ross Dr Jade Montserrat has researched Tom Jenkins' story as part of a festival in Hawick, and wants to raise awareness of his life

In 1821 Tom was sent to Mauritius, where he ran a school.

Tom never returned to the UK, and died on 16 June 1859.

Dr Monserrat wants to raise awareness of Jenkins' story: "It's clearly not very well known, I don't think there's any sort of published book that he is acknowledged in that I've been able to find."

She said Jenkins was a "one man show" teaching the local children, and had been supported by wealthy patrons and people with "incredible status".

"We need to really champion and celebrate diverse stories in our rich histories.

"There is a probably a call for something that's visible that recognises Thomas Jenkins."

With thanks to BBC South Scotland reporter Giancarlo Rinaldi and Dr Jade Montserrat.