How well do you know your UK dialects?

Getty Images Do people still use any slang words these Glasgow boys would have used back in the olden days?

When you travel around the UK you often hear all sorts of old words and phrases that you have NO IDEA what they mean.

Although discovering lots of terms that only exist in certain places isn't as common as it used to be, due to people travelling more and meeting people from outside their local area, there are still loads of sayings that only come from certain towns, regions or counties.

Now as part of a special project, experts from the University of Leeds have digitised their special dialect archive and put it online so anyone can have a listen.

Why not have a go at our quiz and see if you can tell what these words from around the UK mean. And leave us a comment below telling us some local words that your family and friends use that would confuse other people from around the UK!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

What is the dialect archive?

During the 1950s and 1960s, a team from the university travelled around England to record the language and lifestyles of speakers around the country.

Called the Survey of English Dialects, it's one of the most famous and complete survey of England's dialects.

Now a new website will offer these sound recordings, photos and books for anyone to investigate.

And the researchers behind it are also asking for people to help bring the collection into the 21st Century by submitting words and phrases that they think are special to their areas.