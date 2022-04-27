Lost cat found on oil rig FIVE YEARS after going missing in Aberdeenshire

PA Media This is Dexter or 'One-eyed Joe'

This 'tail' of a long lost cat found out at sea will certainly make you 'paws' for thought.

Dexter the one-eyed cat went missing more than five years ago from his family home in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

But last week the curious cat was found by workers on an oil rig - in the middle of the North Sea!

After making friends with the workers, having a bite to eat and a stroke he was flown back to the Scottish mainland on Friday by helicopter.

How did they work out where Dexter come from?

PA Media Dexter is apparently well-known and loved by the locals of Peterhead and even has a cosy bed at the prison!

Once the SSPCA - Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals - had him safe they managed to identify him as Dexter, using the microchip under his skin.

But his story didn't end there - before he found his way onto an oil rig he'd already become a bit of a celebrity.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Why is this cat making such a weird noise?

After going missing from his home in Peterhead he became a stray cat, living next door to HMP Grampian prison.

The prison officers nicked named him, 'One-eyed Joe' and had been feeding him for five years!

So how did Dexter end up in the middle of the sea?

Getty Images Dexter was found out at sea on an oil rig - a bit like this one in the North Sea!

SSPCA officer, Aimee Findlay said: "We've no idea how the cat ended up there, but attended the heliport this morning to collect him.

"We are so glad that he was well looked after for the time he was missing, but were even more delighted to be able to reunite him with his original owner thanks to his microchip being up to date."

It's possible he found his way onto a ship headed to the oil rig - but no one really knows.

What a purr-fect ending for Dexter and his owners.